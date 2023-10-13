UBS Maintains Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Nanostring Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 768.49% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nanostring Technologies is 13.11. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 768.49% from its latest reported closing price of 1.51.

The projected annual revenue for Nanostring Technologies is 178MM, an increase of 23.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nanostring Technologies. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSTG is 0.07%, an increase of 7.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.30% to 51,868K shares. The put/call ratio of NSTG is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polar Capital Holdings holds 3,975K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 61.53% over the last quarter.

Blue Water Life Science Advisors holds 2,727K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,700K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,217K shares, representing an increase of 17.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 47.57% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,151K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares, representing an increase of 11.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 44.30% over the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 2,000K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company.

Nanostring Technologies Background Information



NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company’s nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 4,000 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

