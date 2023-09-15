UBS Maintains MYT Netherlands Parent BV - ADR (MYTE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of MYT Netherlands Parent BV - ADR (NYSE:MYTE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.03% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for MYT Netherlands Parent BV - ADR is 6.29. The forecasts range from a low of 3.43 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 52.03% from its latest reported closing price of 4.14.

The projected annual revenue for MYT Netherlands Parent BV - ADR is 953MM, an increase of 23.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in MYT Netherlands Parent BV - ADR. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYTE is 0.11%, a decrease of 48.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.40% to 12,083K shares. The put/call ratio of MYTE is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 3,794K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,907K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYTE by 49.08% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,240K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYTE by 477.56% over the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 1,000K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 850K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares, representing a decrease of 52.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYTE by 62.02% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 734K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYTE by 42.93% over the last quarter.

MYT Netherlands Parent BV Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. Mytheresa was launched in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. The highly curated offer focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. Mytheresa’s unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations.

