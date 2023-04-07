UBS Maintains MYT Netherlands (MYTE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of MYT Netherlands (NYSE:MYTE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.78% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MYT Netherlands is $13.84. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 95.78% from its latest reported closing price of $7.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MYT Netherlands is $805MM, an increase of 13.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 63K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 96.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYTE by 2,153,445.83% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 1,325K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,404K shares, representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYTE by 25.34% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 14.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYTE by 91.02% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYTE by 87.51% over the last quarter.

LUXE - Emles Luxury Goods ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 25.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYTE by 16.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. , each representing one Ordinary Share. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYTE is 0.22%, a decrease of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.96% to 16,866K shares. The put/call ratio of MYTE is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

MYT Netherlands Parent BV Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. Mytheresa was launched in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. The highly curated offer focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. Mytheresa’s unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations.

See all MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. , each representing one Ordinary Share regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.