UBS Maintains Morningstar (MORN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Morningstar (NasdaqGS:MORN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.47% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Morningstar is $316.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $257.55 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 47.47% from its latest reported closing price of $214.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Morningstar is 2,541MM, an increase of 6.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 896 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morningstar. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MORN is 0.24%, an increase of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 32,761K shares. The put/call ratio of MORN is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,535K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,295K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 1,113K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares , representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 3.47% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 920K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 912K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 5.64% over the last quarter.

