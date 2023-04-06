UBS Maintains Monster Beverage (MNST) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monster Beverage is $56.54. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $65.62. The average price target represents an increase of 7.09% from its latest reported closing price of $52.80.

The projected annual revenue for Monster Beverage is $7,256MM, an increase of 14.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TMFE - Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 18.77% over the last quarter.

FDFIX - Fidelity Flex 500 Index Fund holds 31K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 15.08% over the last quarter.

Capital Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 52.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 10.77% over the last quarter.

IFP Advisors holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 52.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 33.83% over the last quarter.

Cinctive Capital Management holds 44K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing a decrease of 165.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 48.58% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monster Beverage. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNST is 0.40%, an increase of 9.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 414,229K shares. The put/call ratio of MNST is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

Monster Beverage Background Information

Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Monster MAXX® maximum strength energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Espresso Monster® non-carbonated espresso + energy drinks, Monster Rehab® non-carbonated tea + energy drinks, Muscle Monster® non-carbonated energy shakes, Monster Hydro® non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel® non-carbonated advanced hydration + energy drinks, Monster Dragon Tea® non-carbonated energy teas, Reign Total Body Fuel® high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno® thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks.

