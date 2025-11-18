UBS Maintains MFA Financial (MFA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.29% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for MFA Financial is $10.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 16.29% from its latest reported closing price of $9.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MFA Financial is 175MM, a decrease of 37.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFA Financial. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFA is 0.12%, an increase of 14.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.62% to 67,009K shares. The put/call ratio of MFA is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,318K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,248K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFA by 15.96% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,617K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,765K shares , representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFA by 11.89% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,509K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,556K shares , representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFA by 15.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,495K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,490K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFA by 52.92% over the last quarter.

NEFJX - Vaughan Nelson Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,075K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,667K shares , representing an increase of 19.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFA by 17.48% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.