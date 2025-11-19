UBS Maintains MFA Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (MFAO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of MFA Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:MFAO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.54% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for MFA Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $28.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.43 to a high of $31.36. The average price target represents an increase of 14.54% from its latest reported closing price of $25.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MFA Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 249MM, a decrease of 10.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFA Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFAO is 11.99%, an increase of 99.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.75% to 6K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SJCP - SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

