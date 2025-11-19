UBS Maintains MFA Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (MFAN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of MFA Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:MFAN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.40% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for MFA Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $28.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.17 to a high of $31.07. The average price target represents an increase of 14.40% from its latest reported closing price of $24.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MFA Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 288MM, an increase of 3.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFA Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFAN is 3.65%, an increase of 0.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.80% to 423K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 364K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares , representing a decrease of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFAN by 6.00% over the last quarter.

CRDT - Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing a decrease of 309.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFAN by 75.12% over the last quarter.

BNDS - Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 62.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFAN by 14.96% over the last quarter.

AAIIX - Ancora Income Fund Class I holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

