UBS Maintains Mckesson (MCK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Mckesson (NYSE:MCK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.90% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mckesson is 462.22. The forecasts range from a low of 393.90 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.90% from its latest reported closing price of 413.07.

The projected annual revenue for Mckesson is 288,936MM, an increase of 1.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 26.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mckesson. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCK is 0.44%, a decrease of 1.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.48% to 130,512K shares. The put/call ratio of MCK is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,528K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,572K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 85.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,238K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,299K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 13.59% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,428K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,315K shares, representing a decrease of 55.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 43.43% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,236K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing an increase of 76.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 274.49% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,207K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,204K shares, representing an increase of 31.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 29.46% over the last quarter.

Mckesson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, its employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful - all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named a 'Most Admired Company' in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a 'Best Place to Work' by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly.

