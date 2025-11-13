UBS Maintains McGraw Hill (MH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.80% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for McGraw Hill is $21.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 42.80% from its latest reported closing price of $15.00 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 3,011K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 1,200K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,163K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company.

Alberta Investment Management holds 1,000K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 600K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.

