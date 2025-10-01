UBS Maintains McCormick & Company (MKC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.55% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for McCormick & Company is $85.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.90 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 25.55% from its latest reported closing price of $67.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for McCormick & Company is 6,820MM, an increase of 1.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.41, a decrease of 1.49% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,710 funds or institutions reporting positions in McCormick & Company. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKC is 0.19%, an increase of 12.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 253,223K shares. The put/call ratio of MKC is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 16,523K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,138K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,960K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 15.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,172K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,018K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 16.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,376K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,242K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 16.20% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,577K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,438K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 13.80% over the last quarter.

