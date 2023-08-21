UBS Maintains Mastec (MTZ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Mastec (NYSE:MTZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.90% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mastec is 129.54. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $144.90. The average price target represents an increase of 35.90% from its latest reported closing price of 95.32.

The projected annual revenue for Mastec is 13,040MM, an increase of 18.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastec. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTZ is 0.42%, an increase of 9.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 71,902K shares. The put/call ratio of MTZ is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,641K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,376K shares, representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 25.25% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,979K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,051K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 13.36% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 2,841K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,785K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 9.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,829K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 1.85% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,828K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,821K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Mastec Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MasTec, Inc. is a specialty contractor operating across a range of industries. The Company activities are the building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of utility and communications infrastructure, including electrical utility transmission and distribution, wind farms, solar farms, renewable energy and natural gas infrastructure, wireless, and wireline.

