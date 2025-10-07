UBS Maintains MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of MarketAxess Holdings (NasdaqGS:MKTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.55% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for MarketAxess Holdings is $222.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $169.68 to a high of $287.70. The average price target represents an increase of 32.55% from its latest reported closing price of $168.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MarketAxess Holdings is 957MM, an increase of 14.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,114 funds or institutions reporting positions in MarketAxess Holdings. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKTX is 0.18%, an increase of 7.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 43,924K shares. The put/call ratio of MKTX is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,332K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,323K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,830K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006K shares , representing a decrease of 9.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 17.55% over the last quarter.

Guardcap Asset Management holds 1,498K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,523K shares , representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 2.85% over the last quarter.

MOAT - VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF holds 1,404K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,604K shares , representing a decrease of 14.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 1,339K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 2.66% over the last quarter.

