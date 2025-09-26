UBS Maintains Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.25% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Marathon Petroleum is $192.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $233.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.25% from its latest reported closing price of $196.44 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Petroleum is 102,025MM, a decrease of 23.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Petroleum. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPC is 0.29%, an increase of 4.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 270,596K shares. The put/call ratio of MPC is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,677K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,824K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPC by 85.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,881K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,880K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPC by 1.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,720K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,780K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPC by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,013K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,980K shares , representing an increase of 12.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPC by 16.66% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,781K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,362K shares , representing an increase of 50.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPC by 109.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.