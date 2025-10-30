UBS Maintains LSB Industries (LXU) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.56% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for LSB Industries is $8.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $9.71. The average price target represents an increase of 8.56% from its latest reported closing price of $8.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LSB Industries is 758MM, an increase of 29.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in LSB Industries. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXU is 0.07%, an increase of 11.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.21% to 49,191K shares. The put/call ratio of LXU is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Robotti Robert holds 4,267K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,280K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 1.03% over the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 2,444K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares , representing an increase of 87.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 561.79% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 1,944K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,703K shares , representing a decrease of 39.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 47.64% over the last quarter.

IFRA - iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF holds 1,896K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,785K shares , representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 8.13% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,881K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares , representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 10.97% over the last quarter.

