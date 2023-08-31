UBS Maintains LoanDepot Inc - (LDI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of LoanDepot Inc - (NYSE:LDI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.25% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for LoanDepot Inc - is 2.12. The forecasts range from a low of 1.77 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 11.25% from its latest reported closing price of 1.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LoanDepot Inc - is 1,058MM, an increase of 23.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in LoanDepot Inc -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDI is 0.07%, an increase of 25.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 20,328K shares. The put/call ratio of LDI is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannell Capital holds 4,517K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,914K shares, representing an increase of 13.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 56.88% over the last quarter.

Brandywine Global Investment Management holds 3,541K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,443K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 39.70% over the last quarter.

Knightsbridge Asset Management holds 2,627K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,905K shares, representing a decrease of 48.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 66.84% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,487K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares, representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 40.57% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,030K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares, representing an increase of 9.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 41.35% over the last quarter.

LoanDepot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

loanDepot is a contemporary financial services company dedicated to delivering a best-in-class experience to its mortgage purchase and refinance customers. Launched in 2010, loanDepot offers a diversified network of direct-to-consumer, in-market, partnership and wholesale business channels, uniquely positioning it to serve a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Southern California, the company has funded more than $275 billion since its founding and currently ranks as the second largest retail nonbank lender and one of the leading retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Committed to serving the communities in which its customers and team members live and work, loanDepot is a significant donor supporting a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts, most recently donating more than $2.5 million to directly assist COVID-impacted first responders, healthcare workers, individuals and families nationwide. The Company also is a founding sponsor of War Heroes on Water, which supports ongoing therapeutic healing services for combat-wounded veterans.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.