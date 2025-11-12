UBS Maintains Life360 (LIF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Life360 (NasdaqGS:LIF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.69% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Life360 is $103.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 42.69% from its latest reported closing price of $72.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Life360 is 450MM, a decrease of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Life360. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 24.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIF is 0.15%, an increase of 53.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.76% to 24,837K shares. The put/call ratio of LIF is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,434K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,381K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIF by 55.00% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,850K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,883K shares , representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIF by 56.36% over the last quarter.

VISGX - Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,025K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIF by 51.22% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 925K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company.

Citigroup holds 750K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing an increase of 61.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIF by 73.54% over the last quarter.

