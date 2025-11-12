UBS Maintains Life360, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (LIFX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Life360, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:LIFX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 269.05% Upside

As of August 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Life360, Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $34.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.55 to a high of $39.13. The average price target represents an increase of 269.05% from its latest reported closing price of $9.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Life360, Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 401MM, a decrease of 12.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Life360, Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 35.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIFX is 0.64%, an increase of 79.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 87.96% to 743K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WCMSX - WCM International Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 231K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares , representing a decrease of 43.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIFX by 2.45% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 213K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares , representing a decrease of 8.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIFX by 40.47% over the last quarter.

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 130K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares , representing a decrease of 31.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIFX by 13.81% over the last quarter.

SOCL - Global X Social Media ETF holds 99K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIFX by 50.39% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIFX by 59.96% over the last quarter.

