UBS Maintains Liberty Global plc - (LBTYA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Liberty Global plc - (NASDAQ:LBTYA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.49% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Global plc - is 28.33. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 73.49% from its latest reported closing price of 16.33.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Global plc - is 7,149MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Global plc -. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBTYA is 0.22%, a decrease of 5.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.72% to 185,938K shares. The put/call ratio of LBTYA is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 20,700K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,268K shares, representing a decrease of 31.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBTYA by 35.37% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 13,941K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,370K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBTYA by 11.85% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 11,694K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,721K shares, representing a decrease of 17.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBTYA by 27.76% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 10,800K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,233K shares, representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBTYA by 14.96% over the last quarter.

Luxor Capital Group holds 7,730K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,302K shares, representing an increase of 18.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBTYA by 20.10% over the last quarter.

Liberty Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Global is one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in seven European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC, the combined Sunrise UPC, as well as VodafoneZiggo, which is owned through a 50/50 joint venture. Its substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable the company to invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower its customers to make the most of the digital revolution.

