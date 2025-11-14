UBS Maintains Kura Oncology (KURA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Kura Oncology (NasdaqGS:KURA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 145.78% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kura Oncology is $27.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 145.78% from its latest reported closing price of $11.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kura Oncology is 269MM, an increase of 158.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kura Oncology. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KURA is 0.10%, an increase of 25.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.62% to 93,530K shares. The put/call ratio of KURA is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 8,617K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,754K shares , representing an increase of 10.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 93.41% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 8,116K shares representing 9.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 6,200K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,572K shares , representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 2,759K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,181K shares , representing a decrease of 15.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 23.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,753K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.