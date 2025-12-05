UBS Maintains Kroger (KR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Kroger (NYSE:KR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.16% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kroger is $78.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.96 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.16% from its latest reported closing price of $63.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kroger is 154,831MM, an increase of 5.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.36, a decrease of 8.08% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kroger. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KR is 0.26%, an increase of 9.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.17% to 603,987K shares. The put/call ratio of KR is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 50,000K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 33,368K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,715K shares , representing an increase of 37.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 79.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,277K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,596K shares , representing a decrease of 6.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 11.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,525K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,348K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 53.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,386K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,496K shares , representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 11.83% over the last quarter.

