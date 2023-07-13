UBS Maintains Kimco Realty (KIM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.00% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kimco Realty is 22.91. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 12.00% from its latest reported closing price of 20.45.

The projected annual revenue for Kimco Realty is 1,750MM, an increase of 0.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.71.

Kimco Realty Declares $0.23 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 received the payment on June 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $20.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.94%, the lowest has been 2.63%, and the highest has been 13.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.90 (n=220).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimco Realty. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIM is 0.27%, a decrease of 3.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.62% to 642,930K shares. The put/call ratio of KIM is 3.94, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 32,728K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,414K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 11.62% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,180K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,584K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 6.71% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,316K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,296K shares, representing a decrease of 17.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 90.92% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 20,029K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,022K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 12.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,125K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,770K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 13.25% over the last quarter.

Kimco Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.

