UBS Maintains Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.03% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kimberly-Clark is $131.55. The forecasts range from a low of $119.18 to a high of $150.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.03% from its latest reported closing price of $135.66.

The projected annual revenue for Kimberly-Clark is $20,309MM, an increase of 0.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.40.

Kimberly-Clark Declares $1.18 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share ($4.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on April 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.16 per share.

At the current share price of $135.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.37%, the lowest has been 2.71%, and the highest has been 4.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Accel Wealth Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 24.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 40.11% over the last quarter.

Stokes Family Office holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Court Place Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Gibson Wealth Advisors holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 98.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2689 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimberly-Clark. This is an increase of 116 owner(s) or 4.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMB is 0.28%, a decrease of 6.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 471,594K shares. The put/call ratio of KMB is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Kimberly-Clark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, it creates products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Its portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. It uses sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come.

