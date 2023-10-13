UBS Maintains Kforce (KFRC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.08% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kforce is 64.77. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 8.08% from its latest reported closing price of 59.93.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kforce is 1,696MM, an increase of 2.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.00.

Kforce Declares $0.36 Dividend

On July 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $59.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.05%, the lowest has been 1.30%, and the highest has been 3.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kforce. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KFRC is 0.16%, a decrease of 10.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 22,366K shares. The put/call ratio of KFRC is 3.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,514K shares representing 13.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares, representing an increase of 20.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 71.96% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 736K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 6.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 622K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 605K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 596K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Kforce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kforce Inc. is a domestic professional staffing services and solutions firm that specializes in the areas of Technology and Finance and Accounting. Each year, through its network of field offices located throughout the U.S. and two national delivery centers, Kforce provides opportunities for over 30,000 highly skilled professionals who work with over 3,000 clients, including a significant majority of the Fortune 500. Kforce promises to deliver great results through strategic partnership and knowledge sharing.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.