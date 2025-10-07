UBS Maintains KeyCorp (KEY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.07% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for KeyCorp is $20.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 12.07% from its latest reported closing price of $18.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for KeyCorp is 8,317MM, an increase of 75.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,417 funds or institutions reporting positions in KeyCorp. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEY is 0.17%, an increase of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.78% to 1,140,034K shares. The put/call ratio of KEY is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 162,954K shares representing 14.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162,954K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 51,290K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,954K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 0.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,156K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,850K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 1.95% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 33,389K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,512K shares , representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 11.97% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,997K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,675K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 2.09% over the last quarter.

