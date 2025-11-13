UBS Maintains Kennametal (KMT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.24% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kennametal is $21.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $23.62. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.24% from its latest reported closing price of $27.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kennametal is 2,166MM, an increase of 9.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 557 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kennametal. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMT is 0.14%, an increase of 12.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 101,485K shares. The put/call ratio of KMT is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 8,154K shares representing 10.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,916K shares , representing an increase of 39.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 58.89% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 4,971K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,735K shares , representing a decrease of 55.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 33.18% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,541K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,780K shares , representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 1.52% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,221K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,932K shares , representing an increase of 30.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 22.92% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,517K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,565K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 18.43% over the last quarter.

