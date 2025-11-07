UBS Maintains Janus International Group (JBI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.78% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Janus International Group is $11.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 72.78% from its latest reported closing price of $6.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Janus International Group is 1,102MM, an increase of 24.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus International Group. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBI is 0.16%, an increase of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.38% to 185,853K shares. The put/call ratio of JBI is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 6,872K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,326K shares , representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 21.08% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 6,028K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,085K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 15.72% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,769K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,293K shares , representing a decrease of 26.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 90.72% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 5,216K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,238K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 10.67% over the last quarter.

VSEIX - JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 4,291K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,612K shares , representing a decrease of 7.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 6.40% over the last quarter.

