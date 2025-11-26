UBS Maintains J. M. Smucker (SJM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.42% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for J. M. Smucker is $118.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.42% from its latest reported closing price of $100.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for J. M. Smucker is 8,802MM, an increase of 0.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.05, a decrease of 7.38% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,410 funds or institutions reporting positions in J. M. Smucker. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SJM is 0.14%, an increase of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 103,745K shares. The put/call ratio of SJM is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 3,959K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares , representing an increase of 79.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 41.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,256K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,204K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 24.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,021K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,958K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 24.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,824K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,777K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 45.61% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,631K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,819K shares , representing a decrease of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 88.84% over the last quarter.

