UBS Maintains IQVIA Holdings (IQV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.48% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for IQVIA Holdings is $227.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $281.85. The average price target represents an increase of 4.48% from its latest reported closing price of $218.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IQVIA Holdings is 17,562MM, an increase of 10.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,819 funds or institutions reporting positions in IQVIA Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IQV is 0.26%, an increase of 2.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.23% to 189,559K shares. The put/call ratio of IQV is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 11,753K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,169K shares , representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 8.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,283K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,279K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 20.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,664K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,648K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 20.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,218K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,235K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 20.71% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 4,168K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,595K shares , representing a decrease of 10.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 28.57% over the last quarter.

