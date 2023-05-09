UBS Maintains International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.73% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Flavors & Fragrances is 116.30. The forecasts range from a low of 81.81 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.73% from its latest reported closing price of 97.14.

The projected annual revenue for International Flavors & Fragrances is 12,728MM, an increase of 3.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Declares $0.81 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.81 per share ($3.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.81 per share.

At the current share price of $97.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.46%, the lowest has been 1.93%, and the highest has been 3.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1477 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Flavors & Fragrances. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFF is 0.34%, a decrease of 6.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 258,838K shares. The put/call ratio of IFF is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Winder Investment Pte holds 25,356K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,682K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,191K shares, representing an increase of 17.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 30.12% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,773K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,882K shares, representing an increase of 37.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 80.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,747K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,597K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 6,579K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,382K shares, representing an increase of 18.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 40.77% over the last quarter.

International Flavors & Fragrances Background Information

IFF uses Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, the Company puts science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products its world craves.

