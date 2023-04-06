UBS Maintains Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.98% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intercontinental Exchange is $130.63. The forecasts range from a low of $118.17 to a high of $176.40. The average price target represents an increase of 22.98% from its latest reported closing price of $106.22.

The projected annual revenue for Intercontinental Exchange is $7,850MM, an increase of 7.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tealwood Asset Management holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 8.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 1.11% over the last quarter.

MXEBX - Great-West Core Strategies: U.S. Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Piscataqua Savings Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPGEX - Symmetry Panoramic Global Equity Fund Class I Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EULAV Asset Management holds 407K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercontinental Exchange. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICE is 0.46%, a decrease of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 569,358K shares. The put/call ratio of ICE is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Intercontinental Exchange Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICE Mortgage Technology, a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., combines the innovation and expertise of Ellie Mae, Simplifile and MERS to automate the entire mortgage process from consumer engagement through loan registration and every step and task in between. Ellie Mae, as part of ICE Mortgage Technology, is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency.

