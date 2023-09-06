UBS Maintains Insulet (PODD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.81% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insulet is 298.80. The forecasts range from a low of 210.08 to a high of $378.00. The average price target represents an increase of 59.81% from its latest reported closing price of 186.97.

The projected annual revenue for Insulet is 1,496MM, an increase of 2.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insulet. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PODD is 0.32%, a decrease of 9.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.53% to 88,935K shares. The put/call ratio of PODD is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,275K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,162K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 11.83% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,171K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,562K shares, representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,355K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,496K shares, representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 19.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,166K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 15.90% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 1,964K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365K shares, representing a decrease of 20.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 21.19% over the last quarter.

Insulet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insulet Corporation , headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas.

