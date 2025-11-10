UBS Maintains Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.53% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Independence Realty Trust is $21.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.70 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 31.53% from its latest reported closing price of $16.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Independence Realty Trust is 1,424MM, an increase of 114.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 788 funds or institutions reporting positions in Independence Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRT is 0.23%, an increase of 13.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.51% to 290,749K shares. The put/call ratio of IRT is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,196K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,205K shares , representing a decrease of 7.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRT by 26.11% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,320K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,570K shares , representing a decrease of 10.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRT by 89.99% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 9,140K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,109K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRT by 24.63% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,591K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,449K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRT by 13.05% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 8,158K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,308K shares , representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRT by 19.15% over the last quarter.

