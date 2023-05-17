UBS Maintains Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.35% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hydrofarm Holdings Group is 2.06. The forecasts range from a low of 1.82 to a high of $2.36. The average price target represents an increase of 110.35% from its latest reported closing price of 0.98.

The projected annual revenue for Hydrofarm Holdings Group is 309MM, an increase of 4.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hydrofarm Holdings Group. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 13.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYFM is 0.06%, an increase of 58.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.02% to 25,446K shares. The put/call ratio of HYFM is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 2,185K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares, representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYFM by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services holds 1,153K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,121K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYFM by 9.18% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 1,109K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares, representing a decrease of 120.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYFM by 65.17% over the last quarter.

MSOS - AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF holds 1,073K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares, representing a decrease of 27.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYFM by 29.54% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,006K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares, representing an increase of 12.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYFM by 17.23% over the last quarter.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Background Information

Hydrofarm is a leading distributor and manufacturer of controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For more than 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers in the U.S. and Canadian markets make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects.

