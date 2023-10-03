UBS Maintains Houlihan Lokey Inc - (HLI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Houlihan Lokey Inc - (NYSE:HLI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.84% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Houlihan Lokey Inc - is 108.53. The forecasts range from a low of 84.84 to a high of $124.95. The average price target represents an increase of 2.84% from its latest reported closing price of 105.53.

The projected annual revenue for Houlihan Lokey Inc - is 2,238MM, an increase of 23.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.84.

Houlihan Lokey Inc - Declares $0.55 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $105.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.08%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.27%, the lowest has been 1.47%, and the highest has been 3.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.54 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 692 funds or institutions reporting positions in Houlihan Lokey Inc -. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLI is 0.29%, a decrease of 0.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 60,209K shares. The put/call ratio of HLI is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 3,089K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,696K shares, representing a decrease of 19.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 9.24% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,742K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,695K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,567K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,864K shares, representing a decrease of 11.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 3.98% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,745K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares, representing an increase of 75.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 339.99% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 1,630K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,590K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 9.62% over the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Houlihan Lokey is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters).

