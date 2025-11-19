UBS Maintains Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Horizon Technology Finance (NasdaqGS:HRZN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.40% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Horizon Technology Finance is $6.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 7.40% from its latest reported closing price of $6.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Horizon Technology Finance is 122MM, an increase of 22.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horizon Technology Finance. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRZN is 0.12%, an increase of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.61% to 3,730K shares. The put/call ratio of HRZN is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Green Alpha Advisors holds 500K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares , representing an increase of 22.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 10.42% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 348K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 95.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 809.24% over the last quarter.

ERNZ - TrueShares Active Yield ETF holds 273K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares , representing an increase of 23.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 38.24% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 248K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares , representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 59.85% over the last quarter.

Connecticut Wealth Management holds 212K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 20.80% over the last quarter.

