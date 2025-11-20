UBS Maintains Horizon Technology Finance Corporation - Preferred Security (HTFB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation - Preferred Security (NYSE:HTFB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.54% Upside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation - Preferred Security is $25.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.71 to a high of $30.09. The average price target represents an increase of 0.54% from its latest reported closing price of $25.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation - Preferred Security is 121MM, an increase of 22.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTFB is 0.32%, an increase of 12.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 603K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 509K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTFB by 13.69% over the last quarter.

BBNIX - BBH INCOME FUND CLASS I SHARES holds 94K shares. No change in the last quarter.

