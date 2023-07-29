UBS Maintains Honeywell International (HON) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.24% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Honeywell International is 224.93. The forecasts range from a low of 186.85 to a high of $278.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.24% from its latest reported closing price of 195.19.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Honeywell International is 37,223MM, an increase of 2.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honeywell International. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HON is 0.52%, an increase of 3.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 566,959K shares. The put/call ratio of HON is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 21,262K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,580K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 13.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,684K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,435K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 16.65% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 17,160K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,959K shares, representing a decrease of 16.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 30.85% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 16,745K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 16,213K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,116K shares, representing a decrease of 11.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 21.75% over the last quarter.

Honeywell International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Honeywell is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Its technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.