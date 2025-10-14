UBS Maintains Hercules Capital (HTGC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.24% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hercules Capital is $21.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.24% from its latest reported closing price of $17.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hercules Capital is 446MM, a decrease of 11.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hercules Capital. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTGC is 0.25%, an increase of 2.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.62% to 79,780K shares. The put/call ratio of HTGC is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas holds 28,420K shares representing 15.84% ownership of the company.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,618K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,363K shares , representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 10.36% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 3,294K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,214K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 7.04% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,909K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares , representing an increase of 86.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 546.61% over the last quarter.

Sound Income Strategies holds 2,753K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,930K shares , representing a decrease of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 16.43% over the last quarter.

