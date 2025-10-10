UBS Maintains Helen of Troy (HELE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Helen of Troy (NasdaqGS:HELE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.44% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Helen of Troy is $28.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 35.44% from its latest reported closing price of $20.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Helen of Troy is 2,231MM, an increase of 19.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.85, an increase of 15.93% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helen of Troy. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HELE is 0.06%, an increase of 28.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 31,095K shares. The put/call ratio of HELE is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,368K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,412K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 49.06% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,135K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 50.10% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 985K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares , representing an increase of 23.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 35.61% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 772K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 781K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 50.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 735K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 51.56% over the last quarter.

