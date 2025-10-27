UBS Maintains HCA Healthcare (HCA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.00% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for HCA Healthcare is $411.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $319.61 to a high of $471.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.00% from its latest reported closing price of $447.04 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HCA Healthcare is 68,029MM, a decrease of 8.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,162 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCA Healthcare. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCA is 0.37%, an increase of 2.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 170,714K shares. The put/call ratio of HCA is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sanders Capital holds 11,103K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,565K shares , representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 4.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,415K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,490K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 2.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,917K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,969K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,780K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,380K shares , representing an increase of 29.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 40.64% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,210K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,522K shares , representing a decrease of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.