UBS Maintains Hasbro (HAS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Hasbro (NasdaqGS:HAS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.38% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hasbro is $92.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.38% from its latest reported closing price of $77.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hasbro is 6,762MM, an increase of 55.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hasbro. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 4.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAS is 0.17%, an increase of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.66% to 221,653K shares. The put/call ratio of HAS is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 26,779K shares representing 19.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,626K shares , representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 11.83% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,489K shares representing 16.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,962K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 16.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,131K shares representing 10.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,891K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 14.36% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 13,569K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGPMX - Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund Investor Shares holds 11,993K shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

