UBS Maintains Harley-Davidson (HOG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.03% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harley-Davidson is 46.28. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 29.03% from its latest reported closing price of 35.87.

The projected annual revenue for Harley-Davidson is 5,079MM, a decrease of 16.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.79.

Harley-Davidson Declares $0.16 Dividend

On May 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.66 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 received the payment on June 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $35.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.41%, the lowest has been 0.20%, and the highest has been 9.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.79 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 7.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 885 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harley-Davidson. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOG is 0.24%, a decrease of 13.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.34% to 141,431K shares. The put/call ratio of HOG is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

H Partners Management holds 12,250K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,700K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 9.24% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 8,366K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,649K shares, representing a decrease of 27.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 71.70% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 7,493K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,317K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 9.26% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 5,144K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,684K shares, representing a decrease of 10.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 104,740.16% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,986K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,002K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 7.46% over the last quarter.

Harley-Davidson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Its vision: Building its legend and leading its industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Its mission: More than building machines, it stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Its ambition is to maintain its place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road.

