UBS Maintains Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Goosehead Insurance (NasdaqGS:GSHD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.70% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Goosehead Insurance is $112.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 63.70% from its latest reported closing price of $68.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Goosehead Insurance is 433MM, an increase of 27.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goosehead Insurance. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSHD is 0.27%, an increase of 9.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.45% to 35,354K shares. The put/call ratio of GSHD is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,323K shares representing 9.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,476K shares , representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 43.34% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,275K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022K shares , representing an increase of 11.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 5.61% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,952K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,688K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,493K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 12.69% over the last quarter.

