UBS Maintains GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of GoodRx Holdings (NasdaqGS:GDRX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.52% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for GoodRx Holdings is $5.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.43 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 63.52% from its latest reported closing price of $3.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GoodRx Holdings is 933MM, an increase of 16.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoodRx Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDRX is 0.28%, an increase of 13.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 125,655K shares. The put/call ratio of GDRX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Francisco Partners Management holds 60,078K shares representing 60.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,820K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,635K shares , representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDRX by 80.17% over the last quarter.

Lakewood Capital Management holds 4,157K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,886K shares , representing a decrease of 17.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDRX by 17.75% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,598K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,011K shares , representing an increase of 16.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDRX by 18.62% over the last quarter.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 3,532K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

