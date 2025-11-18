Stocks
UBS Maintains Globant (GLOB) Neutral Recommendation

November 18, 2025 — 07:05 pm EST

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.42% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Globant is $89.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 51.42% from its latest reported closing price of $58.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Globant is 3,135MM, an increase of 26.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 733 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globant. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 4.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLOB is 0.21%, an increase of 24.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.03% to 53,967K shares. GLOB / Globant S.A. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of GLOB is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 2,309K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,132K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares , representing an increase of 75.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 49.62% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,065K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,109K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 42.01% over the last quarter.

ARGA Investment Management holds 2,058K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 99.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 8,577.15% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,639K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares , representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 91.65% over the last quarter.

