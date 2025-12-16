Stocks
UBS Maintains Gildan Activewear (GIL) Buy Recommendation

December 16, 2025 — 07:07 pm EST

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.89% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gildan Activewear is $50.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.56 to a high of $56.38. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.89% from its latest reported closing price of $63.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gildan Activewear is 3,618MM, an increase of 7.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gildan Activewear. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIL is 0.35%, an increase of 5.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.01% to 132,131K shares. GIL / Gildan Activewear Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of GIL is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,497K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,924K shares , representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIL by 55.44% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 7,280K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,332K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIL by 19.12% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 6,848K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,412K shares , representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIL by 4.44% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 5,103K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 4,890K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,789K shares , representing an increase of 63.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIL by 2,098.61% over the last quarter.

