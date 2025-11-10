UBS Maintains GFL Environmental (GFL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.64% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for GFL Environmental is $53.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.76 to a high of $66.61. The average price target represents an increase of 22.64% from its latest reported closing price of $43.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GFL Environmental is 8,176MM, a decrease of 0.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 581 funds or institutions reporting positions in GFL Environmental. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFL is 0.51%, an increase of 19.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.20% to 298,838K shares. The put/call ratio of GFL is 3.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BC Partners PE holds 35,338K shares representing 10.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 24,298K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,442K shares , representing a decrease of 8.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 19,095K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,532K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,225K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,607K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 86.78% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 9,144K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,471K shares , representing a decrease of 14.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 16.48% over the last quarter.

