UBS Maintains Genuine Parts (GPC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.51% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Genuine Parts is $145.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $120.19 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.51% from its latest reported closing price of $130.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Genuine Parts is 23,520MM, a decrease of 1.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,755 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genuine Parts. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPC is 0.21%, an increase of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 143,582K shares. The put/call ratio of GPC is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,466K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,375K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 7.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,940K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,862K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 7.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,511K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,470K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 51.34% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 3,507K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,599K shares , representing an increase of 25.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,080K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,010K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 3.93% over the last quarter.

