UBS Maintains Gentex (GNTX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Gentex (NasdaqGS:GNTX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.13% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gentex is $30.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $40.02. The average price target represents an increase of 13.13% from its latest reported closing price of $27.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gentex is 2,613MM, an increase of 9.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 958 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gentex. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 4.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNTX is 0.22%, an increase of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 268,337K shares. The put/call ratio of GNTX is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,445K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,255K shares , representing a decrease of 13.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 88.99% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 7,965K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,728K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 7,359K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,082K shares , representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 8.95% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,322K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,416K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 12.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,160K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,142K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 15.58% over the last quarter.

